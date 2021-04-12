Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.6% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 205,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,685 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.08. 401,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,499,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

