Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.73. 8,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,927. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.70. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.30 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.