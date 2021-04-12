Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $361,000 Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNA. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,572,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after acquiring an additional 109,004 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 145,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 93,613 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,293,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,447,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,678 shares during the period.

Shares of MNA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,527. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

