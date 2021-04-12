Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $914,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.16. 173,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.