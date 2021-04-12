Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 188 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $13.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,385.73. The stock had a trading volume of 109,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,920. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,038.00 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,112.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,177.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

