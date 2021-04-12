Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price dropped 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 263,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,182,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

CLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 15,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $203,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 641,387 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.