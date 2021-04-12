ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 136,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,390,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $78,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

