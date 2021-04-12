Clever DeFi Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $112,332.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $112,332.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $12.11 or 0.00019989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00275008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.97 or 0.00704592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,674.13 or 1.00126121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $590.95 or 0.00975200 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00020595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 601,634 coins and its circulating supply is 600,246 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars.

