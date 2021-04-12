Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,617. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -178.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 788,620 shares of company stock valued at $61,598,563. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

