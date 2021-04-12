CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

