Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) & Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Financial Comparison

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Coherus BioSciences and Forma Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Forma Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.96%. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 121.03%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences 33.06% 90.98% 27.33% Forma Therapeutics N/A -29.54% -20.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Forma Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $356.07 million 2.85 $89.83 million $1.23 11.34 Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 11.42 -$34.79 million N/A N/A

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Forma Therapeutics.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Forma Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis. The company also develops Toripalimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for second-line treatment of melanoma in China; Bevacizumab biosimilar; CHS-1420, an anti-TNF product candidate, as an adalimumab biosimilar; Ranibizumab biosimilar; and CHS-131, a once-daily oral drug candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing FT-2102, an oral selective small molecule investigational agent that is designed to bind to and inhibit mutated IDH1 enzymes, which is being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for relapsed/refractory AML, as well as an exploratory Phase 1 trial for glioma; and FT-4101 and FT-8225, which are selective fatty acid synthase inhibitors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

