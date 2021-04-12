CoinDeal Token Price Hits $0.0252 on Top Exchanges (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $264.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00054034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.31 or 0.00641665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00040973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00034340 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token (CRYPTO:CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.