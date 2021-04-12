Coinlancer Hits One Day Trading Volume of $47.00 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 79.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Coinlancer coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded down 79.5% against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $370,266.88 and $47.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00055277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00679761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00036230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer (CL) is a coin. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 coins. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

