Colliers Securities Boosts Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target to C$1.60

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price objective raised by Colliers Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.55 million and a P/E ratio of 251.43.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

