Colliers Securities Boosts Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target to C$1.60

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price objective raised by Colliers Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.55 million and a P/E ratio of 251.43.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
