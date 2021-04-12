Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.48. 222,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,178. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,584.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

