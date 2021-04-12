CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Raised to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

COMM stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

