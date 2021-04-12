Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $712.00.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

