Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $101.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.