Conagra Brands, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Conagra Brands in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.