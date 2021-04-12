Contrasting Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 17.45% 12.53% 0.67% Colony Bankcorp 11.51% 8.09% 0.67%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Customers Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00 Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential downside of 13.58%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Volatility & Risk

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $544.68 million 1.89 $79.33 million $2.25 14.30 Colony Bankcorp $75.25 million 1.93 $10.21 million N/A N/A

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Colony Bankcorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration and paycheck protection program loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services and specialty lending; mortgage warehouse loans; and home equity and residential mortgage and installment loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 12 full-service branches, as well as limited production and administrative offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania, including Bucks, Berks, Chester, Philadelphia, and Delaware Counties; Rye Brook and New York; Hamilton, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 22, 2021, the company operated 32 branches throughout Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

