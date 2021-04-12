Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report sales of $187.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.42 million and the lowest is $168.79 million. Copa posted sales of $595.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS.

CPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

Shares of CPA opened at $80.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $94.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copa by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 503,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,698,000 after buying an additional 382,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Copa by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,715,000 after buying an additional 365,100 shares in the last quarter.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

