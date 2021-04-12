Corus Entertainment’s (CJR.B) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.84.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$6.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.51. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$2.29 and a 12-month high of C$6.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.00%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

