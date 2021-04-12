Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $377.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.72.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $363.21 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

