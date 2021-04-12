Counos X (CCXX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.81 Billion

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Counos X has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $4.32 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos X coin can now be bought for about $101.63 or 0.00169361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Counos X has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00067579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00277150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.98 or 0.00708218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,014.83 or 1.00013392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.93 or 0.00993110 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,833,129 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin . Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

