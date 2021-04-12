Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.36

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.36 and last traded at $175.14, with a volume of 1015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

