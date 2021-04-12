Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 34,553 Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Canoo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOEV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOEV shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

GOEV opened at $9.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85. Canoo Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

