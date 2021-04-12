Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Saul Centers worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

BFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

