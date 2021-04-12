Credit Suisse AG Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its position in Entercom Communications by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 1,278.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 342,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 317,849 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 339.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 358,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 276,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Entercom Communications Corp. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.34.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ETM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

