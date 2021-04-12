Credit Suisse AG Has $401,000 Stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 63,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $24.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. Invesco India ETF has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

