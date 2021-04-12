Credit Suisse AG Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $51.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

