Credit Suisse AG Invests $360,000 in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODT opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $148.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Lifesci Capital cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

