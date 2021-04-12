Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 7,250 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 5,360 ($70.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.59. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,597.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,014.64.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

