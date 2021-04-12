Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €88.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €90.16 ($106.07).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €92.30 ($108.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €86.26 and a 200-day moving average of €84.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. Puma has a 1-year low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a 1-year high of €94.36 ($111.01).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

