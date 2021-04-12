Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Hits New 1-Year High at $430.00

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 416 ($5.44), with a volume of 39511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418.80 ($5.47).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 297.63 ($3.89).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 373.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 306.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.71.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

