Critical Comparison: Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Intuit alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intuit and AudioEye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 3 16 0 2.84 AudioEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

Intuit presently has a consensus price target of $426.43, indicating a potential upside of 2.11%. AudioEye has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.81%. Given AudioEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Intuit.

Volatility & Risk

Intuit has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuit and AudioEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $7.68 billion 14.89 $1.83 billion $6.56 63.66 AudioEye $10.77 million 28.78 -$7.78 million ($0.97) -29.85

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than AudioEye. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 25.10% 40.29% 21.60% AudioEye -30.03% -233.53% -48.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Intuit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of AudioEye shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intuit beats AudioEye on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. Intuit Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Red Hat, Inc. on Argo CD, a declarative continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes deployments. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators. The company's Digital Accessibility Platform, a self-service solution for clients who want to own the accessibility process from beginning to end and puts the power of accessibility issue tracking, auditing, and remediation in the hands of developers to enhance the usability and accessibility of their Web infrastructure. Its Ally Managed Service allows AudioEye accessibility engineers and AT usability testers to do heavy lifting. The company also markets and sells managed services comprising product support, accessibility training from accessibility engineers and subject matter experts, manual assistive technology usability testing, video transcription and captioning, PDF accessibility solutions, audio description authoring, accessibility help desk, and others. It serves directly, as well as through strategic business and development referral partners to corporate enterprises; educational institutions; federal, state, and local governments and agencies; and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.