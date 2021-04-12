Critical Review: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 5 5 0 2.25 Ventas 4 10 3 0 1.94

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.68, indicating a potential downside of 26.23%. Ventas has a consensus target price of $46.56, indicating a potential downside of 14.95%. Given Ventas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ventas is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -26.65% -5.65% -3.04% Ventas 10.49% 3.88% 1.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ventas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out 1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ventas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Ventas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.61 billion 1.95 $115.44 million $2.63 9.11 Ventas $3.87 billion 5.30 $433.02 million $3.85 14.22

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ventas beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Pavilion REIT") is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia's economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.