Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $175.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

