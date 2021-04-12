Crypton Tops One Day Trading Volume of $350.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Crypton has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Crypton has a market cap of $663,347.12 and $350.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00277534 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,614,077 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

