CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Reduced by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.