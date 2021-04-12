CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Shares of CureVac stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76. CureVac has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $151.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,780,000 after buying an additional 65,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

