Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $2.98 on Top Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $806.74 million and $210.93 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00004958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00053919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00086289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00640087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00034463 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,474,135,213 coins and its circulating supply is 270,783,529 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

