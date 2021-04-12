CUTcoin (CUT) Market Capitalization Tops $35.14 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $35.14 million and $1,023.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00055576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.83 or 0.00368713 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003054 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 138,021,558 coins and its circulating supply is 134,021,558 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

