CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 515,094 shares.The stock last traded at $22.24 and had previously closed at $22.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

