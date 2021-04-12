DA Davidson Lowers Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NYSE BCC opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

