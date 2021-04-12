DAD (DAD) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $56.13 million and $1.02 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00054121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00674816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00087334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00035269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00041103 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

