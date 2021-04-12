Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Read More: Short Selling

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit