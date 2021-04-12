Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

