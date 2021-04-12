Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,636 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Envista were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Envista by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Envista by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after purchasing an additional 448,177 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $76,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.