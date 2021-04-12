Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $2.44 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,569 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries accounts for about 1.9% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $236.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.51. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $251.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

