Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 281,120 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281,120 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLI opened at $15.87 on Monday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 442,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

