Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 40,045 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,045 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. Truist boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at $798,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $198.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.26. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

